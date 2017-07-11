Natalia Veselnitskaya says it’s possible Trump Jr. was “longing” for info on the DNC. “They wanted it so badly.” https://t.co/VApY0cLIo4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2017

As new details emerge about Donald Trump Jr.’s previously denied meeting with a Russian lawyer who reportedly had dirt on Hillary Clinton, the lawyer in question is finally speaking out. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Natalia Veselnitskaya denied allegations that she was supported by the Kremlin, and that she had any ties to known efforts by the Russian government to disrupt the 2016 presidential election. She did, however, speak at length about the meeting itself — including the original reason for its taking place, and Trump Jr.’s motivation for attending it.

When NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons asked Veselnitskaya about Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort’s apparent “impression” that she had information harmful to the Clinton campaign, she denied having any. “I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that,” she said. However, Veselnitskaya did acknowledge the Trump campaign officials’ impression. “It’s quite possible that maybe they were looking for such information. They wanted it so badly that they could only hear the thought that they wanted.”

The meeting was supposed to concern the Magnitsky Act, by which the Kremlin banned the adoption of Russian children by Americans in 2012. Trump Jr. admitted as much in a recent statement, but according to Veselnitskaya, the president’s eldest son asked her just one question when they met at Trump Tower. “The question that I was asked was as follows: whether I had any financial records which might prove that the funds used to sponsor the DNC were coming from inappropriate sources.”