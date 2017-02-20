All The Firsts The Trump White House Had Had

The Russian Ambassador To The U.N. Passes Away In New York City At Age 64

chris-zois
News Writer
02.20.17

Getty Image

Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, died unexpectedly on Monday. CNN reported that Churkin, who served as the Russian U.N. ambassador since 2006, suffered cardiac arrest in New York City and was taken to the city’s Presbyterian Hospital, where he passed away. In response to the news, the Russian Foreign Ministry touted his service to the country: “The outstanding Russian diplomat died while he was in his current working role. We offer our condolences to the relatives of Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin.”

Along with his role with the U.N., Churkin was also the Russian ambassador to Canada, a position he held from 1998 to 2003. He also had stints as the ambassador to Belgium and a liaison ambassador to the Western European Union and NATO. Vladimir Putin and several of Churkin’s colleagues offered their condolences:

Churkin’s deputy, Pyotr Ilyichev, warmly remembered his friend as a dedicated public servant:

“The loss sustained by Russia is grave and irreplaceable. Ambassador Churkin remained at his work post until the last minute. He devoted his whole life to defending the interests of Russia and was to be found on the very front lines and in the most stressful posts.”

Churkin was 64 and passed away a day before his 65th birthday, according to CNN.

(Via CNN, Huffington Post, BuzzFeed & Reuters)

TAGSRUSSIAunited nations
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP