Getty Image

It’s no secret that President Trump loves Florida (home of the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach) or that he has many Russian connections there. He owns a few properties in the Sunny Isles Beach area and was instrumental in attracting wealthy Russians to the area now known as Little Moscow. His name is still synonymous with luxury and power. If you go through a birth tourism company to book a babymoon package in a Trump apartment, you’re looking at a cost of at least $75,000. A top-tier package through SVM-MED will get you a home-away-from-home at the Trump Tower II with a gold bathtub and a private Cadillac or Mercedes car service, all for just $84,700.

And the enthusiasm has taken a not-altogether unexpected turn with … Russian parents who want dual citizenship for their babies. The Daily Beast has a new feature that digs into the growing trend.

For example, glance at the Instagram hashtag #майамимам, or #MiamiMama, and you’ll see blithely happy Russian women pushing strollers past palm trees and enjoying life in Miami’s luxurious Russian emigre community with their children. Click on the #родывмайами hashtag, which translates to #BirthInMiami, and you’ll see 21,000 snapshots of a growing group of women who travel to Florida not settle down permanently, but to bask in luxury foreign vacations that come with one incredible door prize — U.S. citizenship for their babies. And where do they prefer to post up for the last stages of their pregnancy and the postpartum period before baby can travel? Donald Trump’s Miami properties are often at the top of the list.