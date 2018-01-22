Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ruth Bader Ginsburg made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival to have a talk with NPR’s Nina Totenberg this weekend and promote her CNN documentary RGB. Eschewing politics, for the most part, there was a wide variety of subjects discussed, from what recent movies she enjoyed (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Call Me by Your Name), to what she thinks of Kate McKinnon’s impression of her on Saturday Night Live. Of course, the question everyone has on their minds was also one of the first to be asked: how long she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

Justice Ginsburg doesn’t plan on stepping down from the bench anytime soon. There were rumors the 84-year-old was going to retire when it looked like Hillary Clinton had the election in the bag, but in Donald Trump’s America, Ginsburg said she’ll be around, saying: “As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here.”

The conversation then turned towards her thoughts on the #MeToo movement as a spearhead of women’s rights over the decades. RGB didn’t mince words:

“It’s about time. For so long, women were silent thinking there was nothing you could do about it. But now the law is on the side of women or men who encounter harassment and that’s a good thing.”

Asked if she was ever a victim of sexual harassment in the workplace, Ginsburg was honest. She’s experienced it, like most women.

“Every woman of my vintage knows what sexual harassment is, although we didn’t have a name for it. The attitude towards sexual harassment was simply get past it. Boys will be boys.”

Eventually, the conversation steered towards lighter subject matter, as the co-founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU finally let the world know what she thought of Kate McKinnon’s impression of her on SNL: “I would like to say ‘Ginsburged’ sometimes to my colleagues…I liked the actress who portrayed me.”

If only we knew the context in which she pulled out the ‘Ginsburged.’

(Via Vanity Fair)