Getty Image

As our post-Harvey Weinstein moment continues to expand, more celebrities, politicians and other public figures are finding themselves in the path of its latest wave. Even Ryan Seacrest, the co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan and the upcoming American Idol reboot, is not immune. Or at least that’s according to a story in The Hollywood Reporter late Friday, in which a former wardrobe stylist alleges he “behaved inappropriately toward her during his tenure at E! News nearly a decade ago.” Seacrest has already denied the allegations, the details of which have yet to be made public.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” the television host said in a statement to People. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”