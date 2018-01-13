Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As London Mayor Sadiq Khan prepared to take the stage at the yearly Fabian Society conference on Saturday, he was interrupted by American flag-holding Trump supporters who attempted to stage a “citizens arrest.” The protest comes just one day after Khan — who has been an outspoken critic of the American president — issued a statement about Trump canceling his London visit over an inaccurate claim of President Obama selling the former U.S. embassy “for peanuts.”

“Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “It seems he’s finally got that message.”

The men reportedly gained access to the event by purchasing tickets, citing the Magna Carta as grounds to arrest Khan and panel chair Kate Green MP under common law jurisdiction.

Amid heckles and chants of ‘scum’, chair Kate Green MP told the audience: ‘I can assure you nobody is leaving and when the police arrive you will be able to talk to them. ‘Those who would like to speak to the police can do so when they arrive. those who want to have a discussion about the future Labour government can stay in this hall.’

After several minutes police were able to clear out the ruckus and Khan was finally able to resume his speech. Making light of the situation, he joked at the expense of Trump, “It is a pleasure to be here, even though we were distracted by the actions of what some would call very stable geniuses.”

(Via Daily Mail)