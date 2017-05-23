A police presence is currently developing at Salford University, not far from the location of Monday night’s apparent terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Details are scarce so far, but reports indicate that the university (which is only 2.5 miles away from downtown Manchester) has evacuated multiple buildings, possibly due to a suspicious package.
The university has confirmed these reports in a tweet and indicates that three buildings (including the library) of the Peel Park campus have been cleared.
The Independent spoke with student Kieran Stockton, who was in the library when the evacuation order began: “When I got onto the walkway they were evacuating must have been 100 or 200 students out of the back of the library, which is never used so whatever has been found is at the front of it.”
Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs began making the rounds. University student Haseeb Ashraf tweeted these photos of the chaotic scene, which is unfolding while police investigate the threat.
UPDATE – 2:00 PM EST: The university has now given the all-clear to students after thanking them for their patience for the evacuation as a “precautionary measure.”
This situation is developing, and we will provide further updates.
