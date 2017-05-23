An English University Evacuates Multiple Buildings Following The Nearby Manchester Concert Attack

News Editor
05.23.17

A police presence is currently developing at Salford University, not far from the location of Monday night’s apparent terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Details are scarce so far, but reports indicate that the university (which is only 2.5 miles away from downtown Manchester) has evacuated multiple buildings, possibly due to a suspicious package.

The university has confirmed these reports in a tweet and indicates that three buildings (including the library) of the Peel Park campus have been cleared.

The Independent spoke with student Kieran Stockton, who was in the library when the evacuation order began: “When I got onto the walkway they were evacuating must have been 100 or 200 students out of the back of the library, which is never used so whatever has been found is at the front of it.”

Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs began making the rounds. University student Haseeb Ashraf‏ tweeted these photos of the chaotic scene, which is unfolding while police investigate the threat.

UPDATE – 2:00 PM EST: The university has now given the all-clear to students after thanking them for their patience for the evacuation as a “precautionary measure.”

This situation is developing, and we will provide further updates.

Around The Web

TAGSmanchesterSalford Universityterrorism

Innovative Minds

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 21 hours ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 23 hours ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 4 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 6 days ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP