Salford uni library has been evacuated anyone in the area do not enter the peel park campus please RT pic.twitter.com/n1iRF8oW8T — Elliott Pratt (@EllPratt) May 23, 2017

A police presence is currently developing at Salford University, not far from the location of Monday night’s apparent terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Details are scarce so far, but reports indicate that the university (which is only 2.5 miles away from downtown Manchester) has evacuated multiple buildings, possibly due to a suspicious package.

The university has confirmed these reports in a tweet and indicates that three buildings (including the library) of the Peel Park campus have been cleared.

Buildings being evacuated on Peel Park campus; New Adelphi, Lady Hale and Clifford Whitworth library. Please follow instructions from staff. — Salford University (@SalfordUni) May 23, 2017

The Independent spoke with student Kieran Stockton, who was in the library when the evacuation order began: “When I got onto the walkway they were evacuating must have been 100 or 200 students out of the back of the library, which is never used so whatever has been found is at the front of it.”

Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs began making the rounds. University student Haseeb Ashraf‏ tweeted these photos of the chaotic scene, which is unfolding while police investigate the threat.

Evacuation at Salford University, because of a suspicious package found near the library! what is going on in Manchester today ffs!! pic.twitter.com/4VLomfne6p — Haseeb Ashraf (@Haseeb96_) May 23, 2017

UPDATE – 2:00 PM EST: The university has now given the all-clear to students after thanking them for their patience for the evacuation as a “precautionary measure.”

@hanpantay It was three buildings on main campus, which are now fully open. It was a precautionary measure to check and evacuate. — Salford University (@SalfordUni) May 23, 2017

Thanks to students and staff for your patience and co-operation during the evacuation. (2/2) — Salford University (@SalfordUni) May 23, 2017

This situation is developing, and we will provide further updates.