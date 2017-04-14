Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At times like these, one’s tempted to claim that Samuel L. Jackson may be “trying real hard to be the shepherd” while lending his voice to a Democratic special election campaign in Georgia. Yes, the omnipresent actor who is often full of profane quotes has gone political. He doesn’t drop any MF-bombs here, but he does sound rather passionate, particularly when he slides some of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction dialogue into the mix. Jackson channels his Jules character while urging Democrats to vote for candidates who would shift the Congressional balance of power and curb President Trump:

“Stop Donald Trump, the man who encourages racial and religious discrimination, and sexism … Remember what happened the last time people stayed home. We got stuck with Trump. We have to channel the great vengeance and furious anger we have for this administration into votes at the ballot box.”

Jackson, of course, is referencing multiple Pulp scenes in which his character somewhat misquotes Ezekiel 25:17, as in the following chunk of dialogue:

“Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of the darkness. For he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know I am the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you.”

CNN reports that the ad will run on urban radio stations in an effort to score a Democratic victory for Tom Price’s former congressional seat (after he stepped into the Trump cabinet as Health Secretary). If this campaign works some magic, Jon Ossoff could fill Price’s shoes in a district that normally votes Republican.

