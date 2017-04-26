Getty Image

Late-night hosts are having a ball with the Trump administration. He’s good for material, even better for ratings, and Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal has wholeheartedly participated in this sport. Bee has delighted in skewering the “Golden Showers” file and sarcastically saluting Kellyanne Conway, and on Saturday, she will host the “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” event as counterprogramming for the real deal (which Trump is boycotting, so Nerd Prom should be an even more awkward endeavor than usual).

To promote her event, Bee sat down with the Hollywood Reporter in an interview conducted by Lena Dunham. The two women discussed how there’s now an abundance of news to cover, and every time one switches off the phone, “Something terrible happens in the world.” Bee finds it challenging to satirize material that she finds potentially tragic, but that’s how journalists and TV hosts must roll in 2017. She also reveals how she (like many people) anticipated that Hillary Clinton would be president, but Bee definitely planned on calling out any sketchball Clinton policies and moves:

“We looked forward to holding President Hillary Clinton’s feet to the fire. We were so excited about that. We thought, ‘We’ll be able to tell a diverse range of stories. This will be so interesting. We’re not going to let up on her. We want her to be president.’ But we don’t see anyone as the messiah. It’s not like she wouldn’t have failures and make terrible mistakes and do things we wouldn’t like.”

Bee also admits that she’s not really on Twitter right now, for she felt an immediate “felt a geyser of hatred” after the election. She simply “went dark,” although (obviously) her show continues to send out regular tweets. Speaking of which, the show tweeted that they aren’t able to accommodate everyone who wanted to attend the “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.” Yet anyone who wishes to contribute to the chosen cause — the Committee to Protect Journalists (from threats, imprisonment, and even death when it comes to those who cross Vladimir Putin) — can visit the below link.

Unfortunately we couldn't fit everyone in #NotTheWHCD so if you want to support journalists from your couch, visit: https://t.co/emELa1u0cn — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 26, 2017

