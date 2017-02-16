What's Paul Ryan's Deal?

Samantha Bee Explaining How Paul Ryan Is Just Like Moe From The Three Stooges And Taylor Swift Is Everything

02.15.17

Samantha Bee’s takedown of Paul Ryan on the latest Full Frontal is her effort to show that the current Speaker of the House is a man of principle. One principle and one principle only. He’s the “loyal huskie” that is lauded as the “conscience of the Republican party,” which Bee compared to thinking that Moe is the smartest of The Three Stooges. It’s a segment full of punches like that, with Bee prancing through Ryan’s personal history and role in Congress to sarcastically give the spotlight with a “Portrait of Courage.”

