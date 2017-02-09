CNN has been in the crosshairs of the Trump administration since the day the president took the oath of office. You could say it extends back to the campaign thanks to those rogue chyron operator that continually fact-checked Trump at every turn, but the true moment was when the president called the network “fake news.” It’s been a battle back and forth, with the network recently turning down Kellyanne Conway when they were snubbed by Vice President Mike Pence.

But as Samantha Bee points out, they finally got a chance to hit back and “serve the public good” on Tuesday. Not only did they air an entire debate between Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz that covered actual policy instead of insults and pleas to go to a website, but they also gave Kellyanne Conway a dose of her own medicine.

Jake Tapper’s confrontation with Conway was quite memorable and featured the host basically forcing the president’s counselor to say that CNN is not fake news. If anything, it cements Tapper as an effective cog in the media that isn’t afraid to share his “dirt” online and take on the “spin” we’re getting from the administration. The media is not meant to be friendly with those in power.

When CNN is getting praise from folks like Samantha Bee and The Daily Show, they can assume they’ve done something right.

(Via Full Frontal)