Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Samantha Bee Praises CNN For ‘Serving The Public Good’ By ‘Feeding’ Kellyanne Conway To Jake Tapper

02.08.17 21 mins ago

CNN has been in the crosshairs of the Trump administration since the day the president took the oath of office. You could say it extends back to the campaign thanks to those rogue chyron operator that continually fact-checked Trump at every turn, but the true moment was when the president called the network “fake news.” It’s been a battle back and forth, with the network recently turning down Kellyanne Conway when they were snubbed by Vice President Mike Pence.

But as Samantha Bee points out, they finally got a chance to hit back and “serve the public good” on Tuesday. Not only did they air an entire debate between Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz that covered actual policy instead of insults and pleas to go to a website, but they also gave Kellyanne Conway a dose of her own medicine.

Jake Tapper’s confrontation with Conway was quite memorable and featured the host basically forcing the president’s counselor to say that CNN is not fake news. If anything, it cements Tapper as an effective cog in the media that isn’t afraid to share his “dirt” online and take on the “spin” we’re getting from the administration. The media is not meant to be friendly with those in power.

When CNN is getting praise from folks like Samantha Bee and The Daily Show, they can assume they’ve done something right.

(Via Full Frontal)

TAGSCNNJake TapperKellyanne ConwaySAMANTHA BEE

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP