After taking a moment to hang out with her old pals from The Daily Show on Tuesday, Samantha Bee returned for a new episode of Full Frontal on Wednesday. Much like the rest of the late night world, James Comey’s firing was the top story on the show. But that doesn’t mean it was the most biting part of Bee’s latest episode.

After profiling Ivanka Trump’s new role in the White House a few weeks ago and shoving off to hold her Not The White House Correspondents Dinner, Bee and her staff returned to a gift from Trump and her publisher: a copy of her new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success. This prompts Samantha Bee to drop everything and give the book a proper review, one that isn’t exactly kind to the First Daughter.