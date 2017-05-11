Ivanka Trump's Brand Is Being Sued, But Why?

‘Full Frontal’ Brutally Reviews The Gift That Is Ivanka Trump’s New Book

Managing Editor, Trending
05.11.17

After taking a moment to hang out with her old pals from The Daily Show on Tuesday, Samantha Bee returned for a new episode of Full Frontal on Wednesday. Much like the rest of the late night world, James Comey’s firing was the top story on the show. But that doesn’t mean it was the most biting part of Bee’s latest episode.

After profiling Ivanka Trump’s new role in the White House a few weeks ago and shoving off to hold her Not The White House Correspondents Dinner, Bee and her staff returned to a gift from Trump and her publisher: a copy of her new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success. This prompts Samantha Bee to drop everything and give the book a proper review, one that isn’t exactly kind to the First Daughter.

Around The Web

TAGSIVANKA TRUMPSAMANTHA BEEWHOOPI GOLDBERG

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 14 hours ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 7 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP