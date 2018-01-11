Hours after Walmart announced it would raise its minimum wage to $11 and gift longtime employees with one-time bonuses worth $1,000, the company quietly shuttered Sam’s Club locations across the country without prior warning. As a result, thousands of Sam’s Club employees in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Arizona, and Alaska discovered they no longer had a job. According to Business Insider, the store closures on Thursday are only the beginning, as additional Sam’s Club locations will be shut down “at a later date.”
Walmart did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. However, the official Sam’s Club Twitter account began issuing the same response to individuals who tweeted at, or about, the unannounced store closures. “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio,” the message read, “we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”
Meanwhile, a CBS affiliate in Anchorage, Alaska spoke with Sam’s Club employee Jessica Buckner about the shutterings. After confirming that all of the state’s Sam’s Club locations would be closing, she added, “From what I heard, there’s over 260 stores [across the coutnry] that have been closed down.” According to CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Thursday’s apparent bait-and-switch mirrors what happened with AT&T’s mid-December announcement that 200,000 of its employees would get bonuses thanks to Trump’s tax reform bill. At the same time (and quietly), thousands of layoffs were also announced.
(Via Business Insider and CNBC)
Jesus. Who’s running Walmart these days, Tommy Shelby?
Wal-mart increased their minimum wage and are giving bonuses.
“That’s good!”
However they had to lay off a lot of people and close some Sam’s Clubs to do it.
“That’s bad!”
But, it does come with a free Frogurt with your choice of toppings.
“That’s good!”
But the toppings contain potassium bonzoate.
“…..”
That’s bad.
“Can I go home now?”
Wow, that is a shitload of people who will be without jobs now. And the fact that they are turning some of them into e-commerce centers (which I’m guessing won’t employ nearly as many workers as a normal Sam’s Club), indicates a dark dark future for retail. Going to be interesting to see how Trump and co. spin this. Looks like a giant bait and switch (bonuses, followed by firings) to me.
About a year or 2 ago, the day after I heard they were gonna give McDonalds employees $15 an hour or w/e, I went there for breakfast and saw only one person behind the counter, and a manager showing an elderly couple how to order with the new machines. I laughed out loud and left.
Jobs, baby!