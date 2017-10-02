A Sandy Hook Victim’s Mother Squarely Blames Congress For The Las Vegas Massacre

News Editor
10.02.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

As Americans continue to process news of the Las Vegas massacre — during which Stephen Paddock killed over 58 people and injured over 515 others before law enforcement located him in his Mandalay Bay hotel room — talk of other mass shootings is resurfacing within collective discussion. Throughout, people wonder how, if ever, these tragedies can be prevented.

One voice particular is ringing strong throughout the chaos. Nelba Marquez-Greene (whose 6-year-old daughter was one of 20 children, along with six adults, killed by Adam Lanza during the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut) spoke out in a long string of tweets while reacting to yet another senseless tragedy. In doing so, she called out those who hope to blame President Trump or the media for Paddock’s actions. Instead, Marquez-Greene says that the Las Vegas violence is “on every congressperson who said in ’13: There is simply nothing we could do.”

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS MURPHYGUN VIOLENCELAS VEGASlas vegas mass shootingNEWTOWNRoute 91 country music festivalSANDY HOOK

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 6 days ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 6 days ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 7 days ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 7 days ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP