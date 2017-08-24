Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sen. Bob Corker’s criticism of President Trump: “That’s a ridiculous and outrageous claim” https://t.co/KlhxBrY7zV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 24, 2017

After his comments regarding the violence in Charlottesville, several prominent Republicans delivered rebukes to President Trump of varying degrees. One of the strongest bits of criticism came from Tennessee Senator Bob Corker:

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. He also recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation. He has not demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today… and without the things that I just mentioned happening, our nation is going to go through great peril.”

At the first on camera White House press briefing in weeks, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about Corker’s comments and what it meant that a Republican Senator had made them. Without hesitation, she said they weren’t worth responding to. “I think that’s a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn’t even require a response from this podium,” Sanders said.

Sanders has in the past few months said that Donald Trump reviewing Don Jr.’s response to his secret Russia meeting at Trump Tower was no big deal; that James Comey committed “atrocities” as FBI director; and that it was reasonable for Donald Trump to accuse Barack Obama of wiretapping him, so she’s familiar with ridiculous and outrageous claims.

