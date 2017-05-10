White House: James Comey committed “atrocities” as FBI Director https://t.co/qW90ycxUjn pic.twitter.com/qTIX6EUHNk — CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2017

After contending with the Morning Joe crew during her contentious appearance on the MSNBC morning show, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood in for a noticeably absent Sean Spicer at Wednesday’s press briefing. Needless to say the topic of FBI Director James Comey’s firing came up, and during the course of her long-winded attempt to explain the president’s thought process, Sanders inadvertently got caught up in her delivery and chose a word she’s probably now regretting. And not just because journalists and Twitter at large are roasting her for it.

Unsurprisingly, Sanders explained, Trump’s decision to fire Comey had to do with how the ousted official allegedly mishandled his agency’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. That, and the letter Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gave the president recommending Comey’s termination: