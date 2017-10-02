After President Trump condemned the Las Vegas massacre as an “act of pure evil,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders followed up with a briefing. During the event’s opening moments, she choked up and nearly cried while talking about the shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 58 dead and over 500 people injured at a country music festival.

Specifically, Huckabee Sanders’ voice wavered while discussing the personal stories of some victims, including a husband who shielded his wife from bullets, a husband and wife driving through the area transporting strangers with their pick up truck, and first responders among the dead and injured. She continued on the verge of tears while saying the following:

“What these people did for each other says for more about who we are as Americans than the cowardly acts of a killer ever could. The Gospel of John reminds us that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for a friend. The memory of those who displayed the ultimate expression of love in the midst of an unimaginable act of hate will never fade. Their examples will serve as an eternal reminder that the American spirt cannot and will not ever be broken. In the day’s ahead, we will grieve as a nation, we will honor the memory of those lost as a nation, and we will come together, united as one nation, under God, and indivisible.”

Huckabee Sanders also fielded questions on the shooting by saying that it was it was “premature” to debate gun control following the tragedy. She also stressed that the investigation is still in a fact-finding phase. Shortly after the briefing, President Trump led a moment of silence outside the White House.

