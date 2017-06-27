Wow. This entire exchange at the WH briefing. Must watch. https://t.co/ZxEEe6e31P — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 27, 2017

White House spokesperson (and Sean Spicer stand-in) Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered a reporter’s question about the recent happenings at CNN to rant against the network’s supposed biases, the proliferation of “fake news,” and the decline of journalism. The network has long been a favorite target of Donald Trump, who initially branded it with the unfortunate label in January, and thanks to his administration’s new press briefing tactics, affiliated reporters like Jim Acosta have begun lashing out. Thanks to a recent story retraction and a hidden camera video, however, Sanders had all the ammunition she needed. (And she was called out for her use of it during the last minute of this video.)

“I think it’s the constant barrage of fake news directed at this president, probably, that has garnered a lot of his frustration,” she began while alluding to CNN’s retracted story about possible Trump-Russia collusion and the ensuing fallout. “There are multiple other instances where that outlet that you referenced has been repeatedly wrong and had to point that out or be corrected. There’s a video circulating now. Whether it’s accurate or not, I don’t know, but I would encourage everybody in this room and frankly everybody across the country to take a look at it.”

The video in question, by conservative activist and convicted felon James O’Keefe, purports to show a conversation with a CNN producer who claims the network’s coverage of possible Trump-Russia collusion is “mostly bullsh*t.” After implicitly referring to it, however, Sanders continued her rant against the network and the media at large. “It’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism. I think that we have gone to a place where if the media can’t be trusted to report the news, then that’s a dangerous place for American. I think that that’s the place that certain outlets are going, particularly for the purpose of spiking ratings.”