Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tells Reporters To ‘Get A Sense Of Humor’ When Asked About Trump’s IQ Test Remark

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing Tuesday afternoon amid the ongoing Mike Pence Colts game walkout scandal, President Trump’s repeated false claims that the United States of American is the highest taxed nation in the world, and ongoing drama within his own administration; among other issues plaguing the three ring circus that is the Trump presidency. To the matter of Trump’s alleged sniping with Rex Tillerson, near the end of the briefing Sanders was asked by Kristen Welker from NBC News how the secretary of state is expected to be effective when the president is questioning his intelligence.

Of course, she was referring to the former Apprentice host challenging his own cabinet member to “to compare IQ tests” in a Forbes interview published online earlier today. “Again, he wasn’t challenging the secretary of state’s intelligence,” she answered. “He made a joke. Maybe you guys should get a sense of humor and try it sometime.”

“He simply made a joke. He’s been extremely clear, time and time again, despite the fact that you guys want to continue to bring this up and create a story, he’s got 100 percent confidence in the secretary of state, he said it multiple times over the past couple of weeks,” she continued, “We’re trying to move forward on the agenda while you guys want to move forward and talk about who likes who when that’s simply not what we’re doing here.”

Except … that’s exactly Trump has been doing, since day one of being sworn into office. As far as who does and doesn’t have a sense of humor though, we’ll have to take her word on that since obviously she learned from the best.