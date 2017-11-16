If Sarah Sanders' answer on Roy Moore sounded familiar, it's because Sean Hannity made the exact same point last night: https://t.co/mqzmTixAKx pic.twitter.com/csKdZ0xiro — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) November 16, 2017

During Thursday afternoon’s White House press briefing, the line of questioning was overwhelmingly focused on the alleged sexual misconduct allegations involving GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore. As usual, Press Secretary Sarah Huckbee Sanders deflected on the subject, refusing to elaborate on Donald Trump’s stance beyond to say that the president takes the allegations very seriously.

At one point, when asked whether or not Trump thinks Moore should drop out of the race, Huckabee Sanders countered with, “Look, the president believes these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously, and he thinks the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be.” When pressed, she continued, “The president said in his statement earlier this week that if the allegations are true, Roy Moore should step aside, he still firmly believes that.”

Many were quick to notice, however — such as Daily Beast writer Matt Wilstein in the above tweet — that Huckabee Sanders’ answer sounded familiar. In fact, Sean Hannity, in yet another flip on his stance, gave a remarkably similar statement regarding the Moore allegations.

“We demanded, rightly, answers from Judge Moore. And he provided them to the specific questions we asked,” Hannity said on Fox News Wednesday night. “The people of Alabama deserve to have a fair choice, especially in light of the new allegations tonight. We have told you everyone’s point of view. The accusers continue to have an open invitation to come on this show and share their story.”