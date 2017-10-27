It took just 3 seconds for @SarahHuckabee Sanders to smear every single woman who has accused Trump as a liar: https://t.co/ugnwLBn555 pic.twitter.com/SSP3y142Ff — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 27, 2017

The spate of sexual harassment claims against powerful figures in entertainment and media continue, bringing to light accusations against reporter Mark Halperin. At today’s White House Press briefing, a reporter asked about the more than a dozen accusations that have been levied against President Trump, but Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders quickly shot down the question.

Via Washington Post:

“Obviously, sexual harassment has been in the news,” Jacqueline Alemany of CBS News asked Sanders. “At least 16 women accused the president of sexually harassing them throughout the course of the campaign. Last week, during a press conference in the Rose Garden, the president called these accusations ‘fake news.’ Is the official White House position that all of these women are lying?”

“Yeah, we’ve been clear on that from the beginning, and the president’s spoken on it,” Sanders said, before quickly pivoting to another reporter to ask a question.

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice alleges that President Trump forcibly kissed her and touched her inappropriately when he hosted the game show. After calling the accusation “fake news,” Trump said it was politically motivated.

“It’s made-up stuff, and it’s disgraceful, what happens, but that happens in the — that happens in the world of politics,” Trump said.

During the 2016 Election campaign, Trump was accused of “unwanted touching or kissing” by 11 women and several other women accused Trump of walking in on them while they were changing clothes at beauty pageants that Trump owned at the time.

(Via Washington Post)