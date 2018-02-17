Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lashes Out At A ‘Misleading’ Story About Trump’s Florida Hospital Visit

#Donald Trump #Florida
News & Culture Writer
02.17.18 9 Comments

Getty Image

On Friday afternoon, Donald and Melania trump visited the Broward Health North hospital in Pompano Beach, Florida, where many victims of the mass shooting at Mary Stoneman Douglas High School are currently being treated. Their visit, which many pointed out seemed like a glorified photo op, was not well received by those critical of the president — who addressed the tragedy on Thursday without mentioning the word “gun” a single time.

The Washington Post delivered an especially scathing diatribe to the Trumps visit, as reporter Josh Dawsey noted in his opening paragraph that — as Trump as wont to do when responding to tragedies and natural disasters, “spent much of his time congratulating the responders instead of memorializing the victims.” The piece was praised by Dawsey’s colleague, WaPo White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, who tweeted that Trump’s visit was “not as comforter in chief, but as congratulator in chief,” adding a note to keep reading to the end.

The kicker he was referring to reads as follows:

At the end, Michael Leonard, the officer who found the gunman and handcuffed him, spent 15 seconds explaining his actions.

The president was not satisfied, so he elaborated for the officer:

“That was so modest; I would have told it much differently,” Trump said. “I would have said, without me, they never would have found him.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Florida
TAGSdonald trumpFLORIDAPARKLANDsarah huckabee sandersWASHINGTON POST

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 1 day ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 days ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 3 days ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP