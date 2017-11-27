Donald Trump managed to outdo himself on Monday by making a crass “Pocahontas” joke about Elizabeth Warren in the middle of honoring World War II Native American code talkers. During an MSNBC appearance shortly after, Warren expressed disgust with Trump’s remark, calling it “deeply unfortunate” that the President of the United States couldn’t make it through a ceremony honoring war heroes without throwing out a racial slur.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was also fortunate enough to hold the daily White House press briefing right after the ceremony, but naturally she defended the president and attempted to downplay the unfortunate incident. When asked why Trump felt the need to make an offensive slur while honoring war heroes, Huckabee Sanders incorrectly shot back, “I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career.” She also referred to Warren’s response as “ridiculous.”

When later pressed on the subject by NBC News’ Kristen Welker on whether or not it’s appropriate for the president to be using a racial slur, Huckabee Sanders agreed that it wasn’t appropriate. Her definition of “racial slur” is different than most peoples’ however, as she went on to claim, “Like I said, I don’t think it is, and I don’t think that was the president’s intent.”

Huckabee Sanders finished her thought by once again insisting that Warren is lying about her Native American heritage to advance her career, asking why it isn’t “constantly covered” by the media.

(Via MSNBC)