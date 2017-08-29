Sarah Palin’s Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times Has Been Dismissed

#Sarah Palin
08.29.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Earlier this summer, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin sued the New York Times for defamation after an editorial published on the same day as the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise mentioned politically connected violence, an old Palin PAC ad that showed Democrat districts under crosshairs and the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that left six dead and seriously injured then-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. After Palin complained, and the New York Times issued a correction — which was deemed insufficient — she sued. Unfortunately for Palin, a federal judge dismissed her case on Tuesday.

The crux of Palin’s case was that James Bennet, the Times‘ editorial page editor who wrote the offending column, had acted recklessly since it was impossible to prove that Giffords’ shooting was connected to Palin’s advertisement. Moreover, Palin’s attorneys argued that the newspaper had used her as clickbait. Judge Jed Rakoff did not disagree:

“Responsible journals will promptly correct their errors; others will not. But if political journalism is to achieve its constitutionally endorsed role of challenging the powerful, legal redress by a public figure must be limited to those cases where the public figure has a plausible factual basis for complaining that the mistake was made maliciously, that is, with knowledge it was false or with reckless disregard of its falsity. Here, plaintiff’s complaint, even when supplemented by facts developed at an evidentiary hearing convened by the Court, fails to make that showing.”

Rakoff continued. “Nowhere is political journalism so free, so robust, or perhaps so rowdy as in the United States,” he wrote. “In the exercise of that freedom, mistakes will be made, some of which will be hurtful to others.”

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sarah Palin
TAGSGUN VIOLENCELAWSUITSnew york timesSARAH PALIN

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP