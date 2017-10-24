Sanders on Flake: Based the lack on support from people of Arizona, “it’s probably a good move” not to run again https://t.co/9m5uC4ktkT — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2017

President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) continued their war of words on Tuesday when Corker repeated criticisms about how Trump’s use of Twitter “kneecaps” the secretary of state, and Trump tweeted through it. Overshadowing those exchanges, as well as a high-profile lunch between Trump and the Senate, Sen. Jeff Flake joined Corker in both criticizing the president and announcing that he would not be seeking re-election in 2018.

Whether this will prompt Flake and Corker to vote against Trump and the Republican agenda is anyone’s guess, but the White House is already on the offensive — with Sarah Huckabee Sanders clucking about how Flake was vulnerable and not likely to win re-election anyway.

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Sanders was asked if President Trump had responded yet to Flake’s announcement, and she responded, “I haven’t spoken with him directly since the announcement by Sen. Flake, but I think that based on previous statements and certainly based on the lack support he has from the people of Arizona, it’s probably a good move.”

After being asked about what it meant to the White House that the criticisms from Flake and Corker were coming from two Republican Senators, Sanders took a page out of Trump’s playbook and said the president won both states.

Sarah Sanders on Sen. Bob Corker: I think he’s “maybe trying to get a headline or two on his way out the door” https://t.co/JHXXKJSafw — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2017

When asked why Trump acts the way he does, Sanders said that the President isn’t weak, and that’s what people like about him. She then slammed Senator Corker, who has more than a year left in his term: “When [President Trump] gets hit, he’s going to hit back, and I think Sen. Corker knows that. And he’s maybe trying to get a headline or two on his way out the door.”

(Via CNN)