Sarah Sanders Dodges Repeated Questions About Whether Or Not Trump Will Benefit From The Tax Bill

#Politics #Donald Trump #Fox News
News & Culture Writer
12.21.17 19 Comments

The morning after President Trump and his Republican allies from the United States House and Senate lauded themselves for passing their controversial tax bill, Sarah Sanders went on Fox News to trumpet the new legislation. Instead of receiving a warm welcome, however, the White House press secretary found herself dodging anchor Bill Hemmer’s repeated questions about whether or not Trump will personally benefit from the tax cuts. The issue came about as a result of criticisms made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), whom Hemmer suggested was “implying” Trump would benefit from the tax plan.

“What’s more important here is Americans are benefiting, especially middle-class Americans. Hard-working Americans are going to see a lot more of their paycheck,” Sanders began with her spin. However, Hemmer quickly butted in to ask his Schumer-derived question point-blank. “That wasn’t the point he was making,” the Fox News anchor said. Sanders’ response?

“The bottom line is, a lot of people are going to do really well under this. The president’s an American. This was a tax plan that was meant to benefit all Americans. The biggest priority was placed on middle-class Americans. It does exactly that. We are going to see a huge boost. You saw company after company after company yesterday come out and immediately start giving bonuses to their workers all across this country. Even MSNBC reporters are getting a bonus, as this tax cut has happened, as a result of that. If that doesn’t help them see the light, nothing will.”

Regarding her quip about MSNBC, Sanders isn’t lying. Soon after the House and Senate passed their versions of the tax bill, MSNBC’s parent company Comcast announced it would be gifting thousands of employees with bonuses worth $1,000. (Meanwhile, the company is also raising its prices on various services yet again — possibly due to the net neutrality repeal.) Even so, the press secretary refused to address Hemmer’s question forthright, opting instead to lump him in with “all Americans” who will be receiving a tax cut. She also, unsurprisingly, was quick to try and throw more jabs at Schumer before her time was up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump#Fox News
TAGSchuck schumerCONGRESSdonald trumpFOX NEWSPoliticssarah huckabee sanderstax billTAXES

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP