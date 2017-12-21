The morning after President Trump and his Republican allies from the United States House and Senate lauded themselves for passing their controversial tax bill, Sarah Sanders went on Fox News to trumpet the new legislation. Instead of receiving a warm welcome, however, the White House press secretary found herself dodging anchor Bill Hemmer’s repeated questions about whether or not Trump will personally benefit from the tax cuts. The issue came about as a result of criticisms made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), whom Hemmer suggested was “implying” Trump would benefit from the tax plan.
“What’s more important here is Americans are benefiting, especially middle-class Americans. Hard-working Americans are going to see a lot more of their paycheck,” Sanders began with her spin. However, Hemmer quickly butted in to ask his Schumer-derived question point-blank. “That wasn’t the point he was making,” the Fox News anchor said. Sanders’ response?
“The bottom line is, a lot of people are going to do really well under this. The president’s an American. This was a tax plan that was meant to benefit all Americans. The biggest priority was placed on middle-class Americans. It does exactly that. We are going to see a huge boost. You saw company after company after company yesterday come out and immediately start giving bonuses to their workers all across this country. Even MSNBC reporters are getting a bonus, as this tax cut has happened, as a result of that. If that doesn’t help them see the light, nothing will.”
Regarding her quip about MSNBC, Sanders isn’t lying. Soon after the House and Senate passed their versions of the tax bill, MSNBC’s parent company Comcast announced it would be gifting thousands of employees with bonuses worth $1,000. (Meanwhile, the company is also raising its prices on various services yet again — possibly due to the net neutrality repeal.) Even so, the press secretary refused to address Hemmer’s question forthright, opting instead to lump him in with “all Americans” who will be receiving a tax cut. She also, unsurprisingly, was quick to try and throw more jabs at Schumer before her time was up.
And is Comcast giving those employees a bonus specifically because of this tax legislation? (because that doesn’t make any sense) Or is it just their annual Christmas bonus?
Or due to the ratings bump caused by everyone being addicted to news due to the fact an orange jackass is drunk at the wheel in the WH?
Or due to the fact that they are raising the rates they are charging consumers by $5 a month starting in January 2018?
Gee, if they’re getting a huge tax break, why are prices going UP for us, the consumer?
Give a couple thousand as “bonus” and raise prices throughout various markets to make it back…sound operating strategy? It’s a PR move. Look at AT&T, $1K to 200,000 employees but 20K employees were going to get that so long as the new labor agreement is ratified. And AT&T reported $6B profit in 3Q 2017. It’s really just a drop in the bucket but they get to say Trump is helping out because, look, you didn’t have that $1K yesterday…
Comcast is giving out $1,000 to 200k employees. That’s $20M. Then they’re raising their rates by $5/month, times 22M customers, equals $110M per month, or $1.3B in the first year, not even taking into account the windfall of 14% less taxes owed.
Why do they ask questions to which the answer is obvious. Trump pursued the presidency to benefit himself financially and further the gap between rich and poor.
B/c the point is to have the administration either admit or deny. The answer is known, but transparency is necessary.
@ImBateman To what end? Get Sarah Sanders fired? Lying to the press isn’t a crime. Trump’s supporters don’t care if his administration lies tot he press they already distrust. It won’t push him to release his tax returns.
Look I’m not defending Sanders, her defense is Floyd Mayweather-esque. Chuck Schumer is the one who drops the ball on giving his answer as to why Democrats weren’t onboard.
Guillotine them all
Wait, hold up a second … she dodged the question? That doesn’t sound like her at all. She usually just outright lies and everyone just accepts that.
Trump must find her hideous to look at. I expected him to pick a hot blonde with big tits and nice legs.
That would be Hope Hicks. She’s Huckabee Sanders’ boss despite the fact that she is barely 7 years out of college and can count on one hand the number of years of experience in communications or public relations she has. Oh and she’s a former model. Trump put her in the position with more direct “face time.”
Drumpf got in bed with the wrong Russians and couldn’t pay back his debts. They decided to help get him elected so that he can ease sanctions and help make all his buddies richer. This tax plan is just part of that overarching story. It’s not a huge conspiracy. Dude just didn’t want his legs broke or some radioactive substance injected in him at a social event. We are all getting fucked over so the rich can stay that way. Been going on since money was invented and it will never stop. Next story please.
Everyone gets a tax cut so everyone benefits.
Thanks Sarah.
That would be fine if Trump hadn’t spent the campaign and the last several months yapping about how this tax cut was going to hurt him and his rich friends. The point is he lied. yet again.
I love being trickled on.
That can’t really be what you think, can it? We’ve seen this before from the right. It’s Lucy with the football. It never works. Not for 99% of Americans anyway.
It’s a lost cause to explain it, but do you remember the year 2000? W inherited a budget surplus from Clinton, and a budget that would have paid off the national debt within 10 years. W said, “The rich are over-taxed!” Gave big tax cuts to people that didn’t need them to ship jobs overseas. That and a bunch of other stupid republican ideas led to a global economic collapse in less than 8 years.
It will happen again this time. Nothing was done by either party to fix the problems. Just like the Russian will interfere with all future elections. Nothing is done.
Aristocrats!
Yeah right- he and his Republican brown nosers created a tax bill that WOULDN’T benefit them. THAT’S what they did.