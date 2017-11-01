.@PeterAlexander: “What are President Trump’s flaws?” Sanders: “Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis” pic.twitter.com/1cU0QnqnTb — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 1, 2017

While gamely trying to defend John Kelly’s unique perspective on the Civil War on Tuesday, Sarah Sanders noted that “all of our leaders have flaws,” listing several such imperfect Presidents, including “Washington, Jefferson, JFK, Roosevelt, [and] Kennedy.” A cheeky reporter on Wednesday decided to take the press secretary’s remark to its logical conclusion and asked what one of Trump’s flaws might be. Sanders didn’t much appreciate the line of inquiry and quipped back, “Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis.”

When the reporter noted that, “in fairness, he doesn’t deal with us on a daily basis,” Sanders responded,”I think most every day, actually he does.” Still determined, the reporter asked her the “simple question” again, only for her to snap, “I just gave you one.” Sanders often takes a page from Sean Spicer’s book and appears hostile to journalists. At the beginning of October, she snapped that reporters should “get a sense of humor” when they inquired about President Trump’s IQ-score bravado. Back in August, when Bob Corker first started needling the President, she refused to even discuss the topic when it came up at a press conference.

But to give her the benefit of the doubt, perhaps Sanders was just feeling defensive after reporters’ questions yesterday apparently made her feel like she had to “re-litigate the Civil War.” Or perhaps she was worn out from trying to spin the George Papadopoulos plea as anything but bad news for the Trump administration. It has been a tough week for the White House, what with Mueller bringing the hammer down on Paul Manafort and Paul Ryan not liking the name of the Cut Cut Cut Act.

(Via: NBC)