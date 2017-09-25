.@PressSec has an absolutely gibberish answer when asked how Trump can say the NFL players kneeling is not about race—> pic.twitter.com/kn4MeX7LOw — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 25, 2017

While Puerto Rico lies in shambles thanks to two separate hurricanes in as many weeks, Donald Trump spent most of the weekend railing against NFL players protesting the American flag. To say that the president doesn’t fully grasp the implications of (or meaning behind) Colin Kaepernick’s initial kneel would be an understatement, yet Trump’s insistence on driving the issue persists. And when reporters repeatedly asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders about the matter during Monday’s press briefing, her nonsensical responses didn’t do much to clarify the debate.

Like when Sanders was asked how Kaepernick’s original protest (and protests since) can having nothing to do with race, as Trump suggested during an early morning tweet. Sanders, who apparently never said the word “race” once during the briefing, said “the focus has long since changed. And certainly the message, and what a lot has been communicated over these last several weeks — through this practice, through this protest by these players.” Or as BuzzFeed’s Tom Namako put it, Sanders gave “an absolutely gibberish answer when asked how Trump can say the NFL players kneeling is not about race.”

White House responds to reporter’s question if Trump regrets criticism of NFL players who protest during anthem https://t.co/PqMjk1cXTX — CNN (@CNN) September 25, 2017

Sanders comments here came in the middle of an onslaught of mounting questions about the presidents remarks at an Alabama rally on Friday, and his subsequent tweets. Even so, what the press secretary said before and after her nonsense regarding the issue’s focus changing didn’t fare any better. “This isn’t about the president being against anyone. This is about the president and millions of Americans being for something. Being for honoring our flag, honoring our national anthem, and honoring the men and women who fought to defend it.”