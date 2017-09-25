.@PressSec has an absolutely gibberish answer when asked how Trump can say the NFL players kneeling is not about race—> pic.twitter.com/kn4MeX7LOw
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 25, 2017
While Puerto Rico lies in shambles thanks to two separate hurricanes in as many weeks, Donald Trump spent most of the weekend railing against NFL players protesting the American flag. To say that the president doesn’t fully grasp the implications of (or meaning behind) Colin Kaepernick’s initial kneel would be an understatement, yet Trump’s insistence on driving the issue persists. And when reporters repeatedly asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders about the matter during Monday’s press briefing, her nonsensical responses didn’t do much to clarify the debate.
Like when Sanders was asked how Kaepernick’s original protest (and protests since) can having nothing to do with race, as Trump suggested during an early morning tweet. Sanders, who apparently never said the word “race” once during the briefing, said “the focus has long since changed. And certainly the message, and what a lot has been communicated over these last several weeks — through this practice, through this protest by these players.” Or as BuzzFeed’s Tom Namako put it, Sanders gave “an absolutely gibberish answer when asked how Trump can say the NFL players kneeling is not about race.”
White House responds to reporter’s question if Trump regrets criticism of NFL players who protest during anthem https://t.co/PqMjk1cXTX
— CNN (@CNN) September 25, 2017
Sanders comments here came in the middle of an onslaught of mounting questions about the presidents remarks at an Alabama rally on Friday, and his subsequent tweets. Even so, what the press secretary said before and after her nonsense regarding the issue’s focus changing didn’t fare any better. “This isn’t about the president being against anyone. This is about the president and millions of Americans being for something. Being for honoring our flag, honoring our national anthem, and honoring the men and women who fought to defend it.”
Cro-Magnon Becky “The Icebox” O’Shea is in way over her head
Trump cares so much about people who “died for the flag” that he never signed up for active duty and instead made great efforts to avoid being drafted during the Vietnam War. That’s the guy people want to rally behind…why? Because Kaepernick has an afro?
Hey now, Trump had “heel spurs” so severe that he couldn’t remember which foot they were in when a reporter asked about it an interview years later.
When will these nitwits get it through their heads that no one dies for the fucking flag?
Huh? They died defending our country. The flag represents our country
@Tad Trickle Our country is not an abstract idea. It’s made up of the rights and freedoms that they fought to protect. Including the right to protest.
I served 7 years and I don’t care if you poop on the flag. Saying F U to our leader and the establishment is what we we’ve been doing since day 1 of this country
@Tad Trickle
Unlike you Tad, I wore the uniform. I didn’t take the oath to defend a piece of cloth, I did it to defend actual living human beings and their fundamental rights. The constitutional rights of Americans will ALWAYS take precedence over a symbol.
Andrew, you can get yourself a one way ticket to wherever you think is a better place to live
Just like the time we told England we didn’t like their taxes, and we agreed to leave the colonies to England while we went somewhere we liked better.
(may be a redundant post but not sure if the first post took or not)
@Tad Trickle, you are so clueless about what it means to be an American you’re embarrassing yourself. Really.
So just checking, but these same people who are outraged about peaceful protests are still ok with confederate flags and statues… you know, literal symbols of treason and racism… right?
Right.
The American Flag is sacred, except when it comes to another flag that wanted (wants) to replace it and the ideals it stands for.
@ewaj
And of course it is in no way unpatriotic to wave the flag of the CSA…the same nation that was shooting AT the Stars and Stripes on the battlefield and killed more American soldiers than the Nazis did.
This whole NFL “taking a knee” thing is the best thing to happen to Trump in a long time. It is the huge distraction he needs. He gets to play directly to his base with flag-waving, questioning other’s patriotism, making African American men the bad guy… this is a dream for him! All the while things of real importance are buried under the fold. Hell, he even dusted off “They don’t support our troops!” for this one!
It’s long since changed? Why? Because sleepy eyed Sarah says so.