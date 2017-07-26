Anthony ‘The Mooch’ Scaramucci Claims Trump Is ‘The Most Media Savvy Person In History’

#Donald Trump #Twitter
07.26.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramuccihas — or, “the Mooch,” as he’s known to friends — has been like the anti-Sean Spicer. While the beleaguered former press secretary seemed to exist solely in a state of maligned combativeness, the Mooch on the other hand, has been smooth, shark-like, and calculated in his praise and defense of Donald Trump; even drawing comparisons to the Bill Brasky Saturday Night Live sketch in his very first press briefing. And this is all despite the fact that his prior convictions clearly don’t align with what his boss stands for today.

So it was par for the course when appearing on CNN Wednesday morning, that Scaramucci made one of his boldest claims about Trump so far in speaking about the president’s social media usage. “I would argue, people would say that I’m being sycophantic but I’m not, I’m just being objective,” Scaramucci claimed. “He’s arguably the most media savvy person in history, but certainly of our times.”

Well clearly. Scaramucci’s words came shortly after Trump unleashed yet another trademark tweetstorm declaring that “United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military” due to the “tremendous medical costs and disruption.” Russia and healthcare what? “Savvy” is one way of putting it…

