A White House Press Aide Resigns After Anthony Scaramucci Threatens To ‘Fire Everybody’ To Stop Leaks

07.25.17 21 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

“Fire everybody.” That’s the new strategy for Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s new White House Communications Director. He has presented a tough new solution to the problem of the Trump White House’s perpetual, un-pluggable leaks. Scaramucci has kicked off his tenure by talking big about how he isn’t afraid to take the Trump administration’s communication team down to the studs if it means protecting his boss from the constant drips and trickles of information on everything from Don Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer to the President’s own angry rants at his television set.

It seems Scaramucci intended to start with assistant press secretary Michael Short, a Sean Spicer loyalist who, up until Scaramucci told his intentions to Poltico, had no idea he was about to hear the President’s famous catchphrase. “This is the problem with the leaking,” he told reporters gathered outside the White House. “This is actually a terrible thing. Let’s say I’m firing Michael Short today. The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic.”

Very quickly, Scaramucci came out swinging at his predecessor’s staff while Spicer saved his vitriol for the press itself, famously calling out specific reporters. And despite his apparent dismay that Short should hear word of his career change from the press, it seems that is indeed what happened. “No one has told me anything and the entire premise is false,” Short said, shortly after Scaramucci’s interview with Politico. Two hours later, it seemed the deed was done.

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Scaramuccidonald trumpSean Spicertrump administrationWHITE HOUSE

