Earlier this week, the Twitter account of The Scaramucci Post, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s nebulous media property, started tweeting about the Holocaust.

holy shit, wtf is anthony scaramucci doing pic.twitter.com/34rnkAolp3 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 17, 2017

The poll was deleted, but eagle-eyed observers were able to find other tweets that show a fascination with a so-called Anne Frank Halloween costume.

the "Scaramucci Post" deleted the Holocaust poll but these tweets are still up: pic.twitter.com/FfT9ogHEjE — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) October 17, 2017

Scaramucci was reportedly angry about the poll, and “staffer” Lance Laifer took the blame and said, “The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust.”