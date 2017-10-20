Anthony Scaramucci’s ‘The Scaramucci Post’ Hosted Another Holocaust-Related Poll That Did Not Go Well

10.20.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Earlier this week, the Twitter account of The Scaramucci Post, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s nebulous media property, started tweeting about the Holocaust.

The poll was deleted, but eagle-eyed observers were able to find other tweets that show a fascination with a so-called Anne Frank Halloween costume.

Scaramucci was reportedly angry about the poll, and “staffer” Lance Laifer took the blame and said, “The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust.”

TAGSAnthony Scaramucciholocaust deniersJudaismThe HolocaustThe Scaramucci Post

