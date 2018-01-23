JUST IN: At least one person dead, multiple others wounded in Kentucky high school shooting, governor says. The shooter is in custody. https://t.co/j2ARx95H7S pic.twitter.com/u5t8BkTwUX
— CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2018
At least two people have been killed after a shooter opened fire at Marshall County high school in Benton, Kentucky. The school went on lockdown early this morning, shutting both of its entrances and blocking parental access, according to CNN and local NBC News affiliate WPSD, which reported a heavy law enforcement presence on the scene. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin confirmed the news on Twitter while urging people to avoid speculation.
At least 19 injured people (most of them being students, caught in the gunfire) have been transported to local hospitals, and a shooter is said to be in custody, although details on the gunman’s identity are scarce at this time.
NBC notes that the suspect was apprehended in the school’s cafeteria, per Ellis County Sheriff Charles Edge, who added that a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun was used during the shooting and is now in evidence. Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash told CBS News that the “situation is secure and is no longer active.” However, parents are being cautioned to avoid the scene, and students have been transported to an off-site location to be picked up.
An unconfirmed posting on the school’s Facebook page indicates that the shooter may have opened fire in the school’s commons area. This shooting arrives a day after a 16-year-old Texas student allegedly shot a classmate in a high school cafeteria.
Authorities haven’t revealed any evidence of a motive on the gunman’s behalf.
This is a developing story, and we will provide additional details as they arrive.
Thoughts and prayers
Now is not the right time to talk about gun control, something something Chicago, good guy with a gun, etc.
…and nothing changed.
Let us give our thoughts and prayers and then proceed to do nothing and quickly move on to the next shooting. Lets also be thankful that the NRA will greatly profit from these deaths. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families but more importantly, a big high-five for the NRA and all the profits to come. TrumpMurica!
21 Mass Shootings in 23 days… that-a -way USA.
[www.massshootingtracker.org]
Story is still developing, people are dead, top 5 comments….all snarky political messages
Way to keep it classy you pieces of shit
Pot, meet kettle.
And Staubachlvr wins the “Now is not the time to talk about gun control” contest! Congrats!
Everyone, please don’t politicize this tragic event that will 100% happen again
Can we talk about Las Vegas yet? Or is that shit still developing? How Orlando? Sandy Hook? Or was that a false flag?
Honestly, fuck off.