Betsy DeVos raised numerous red flags during her Senate confirmation hearing for the education secretary spot, and one person who is not a fan of hers is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The New York senator said he plans to vote against her nomination, going as far as to say she would “decimate our public education system.”

During her confirmation hearing, DeVos didn’t instill the confidence one needed in order to run the Department of Education. Senators questioned her grasp of standard education policies, her private school bias, and her bizarre defense of guns in schools citing bear attacks. Many Senators voiced their displeasure with her performance (and Elizabeth Warren reportedly wouldn’t shake DeVos’ hand), but the saltiest of language may have been reserved by Schumer. The Senate minority leader said he thinks DeVos would be disastrous for public schools:

“Betsy DeVos would single-handedly decimate our public education system if she were confirmed. Her plan to privatize education would deprive students from a good public education, while helping students from wealthy families get another leg up.”

DeVos’ confirmation vote was pushed back as Democrats urged Republicans to give her another look and make sure all her paperwork is in with the Office of Government Ethics. Schumer declared that it was premature for Trump to choose DeVos as a candidate as well:

“The president’s decision to ask Betsy DeVos to run the Department of Education should offend every single American man, woman, and child who has benefitted from the public education system in this country. Public education has lifted millions out of poverty, has put millions in good paying jobs, and has been the launching pad for people who went on to cure disease and to create inventions that have changed our society for the better.”

Trump has remained mum on the subject. A vote on DeVos has been postponed until January 31.

