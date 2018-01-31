Scott Baio Continues To Deny Nicole Eggert’s Accusation That He Molested Her As A Minor

News & Culture Writer
01.31.18 8 Comments

Scott Baio sat down with Amy Robach on Wednesday morning’s Good Morning America to discuss the allegations lobbed by his former Charles and Charge costar Nicole Eggert over the weekend. Eggert called Baio a “creep” on Twitter, alluding to something that had happened in the actor’s garage when she was a minor. In subsequent, since-deleted tweets, she called herself as a “molested child” and claimed that Baio had sexually abused her between the ages of 14 and 17. Baio responded with a Facebook live video in which he produced legal documents, vehemently denying the allegations.

“I can tell you, and I mean this sincerely, it was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” he told Robach, referring to his time on the sitcom. “Talented girl, we had a great time on the set, everybody liked each other, everybody got along…” Baio then insisted that any inappropriate behavior would have been “impossible” due to tutors and parents on set at the time:

“How any of this could have happened is absolutely impossible. I don’t know how anybody can believe what she’s saying when her first allegation when were were 17 had been proven 100% false. And by the way I’m not the first person she’s done this to.”

When asked about Eggert’s claim that she and Baio had sex in his garage, he simply responded, “I have no idea what that means. No idea.”

At the end of the interview, Baio pleaded for people to consider his wife and daughter. “So you can’t just keep making up different things,” he continued. “And my 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations. Her job is not to defend me, my job is to defend my daughter. Her job is to be 10 years old. And that’s why this has got to stop.”

Around The Web

TAGSCharles In Chargegood morning americaNICOLE EGGERTscott baiosexual harassmentsexual misconduct

How Music Connects Us

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 day ago
How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 6 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP