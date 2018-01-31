Scott Baio sat down with Amy Robach on Wednesday morning’s Good Morning America to discuss the allegations lobbed by his former Charles and Charge costar Nicole Eggert over the weekend. Eggert called Baio a “creep” on Twitter, alluding to something that had happened in the actor’s garage when she was a minor. In subsequent, since-deleted tweets, she called herself as a “molested child” and claimed that Baio had sexually abused her between the ages of 14 and 17. Baio responded with a Facebook live video in which he produced legal documents, vehemently denying the allegations.

“I can tell you, and I mean this sincerely, it was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” he told Robach, referring to his time on the sitcom. “Talented girl, we had a great time on the set, everybody liked each other, everybody got along…” Baio then insisted that any inappropriate behavior would have been “impossible” due to tutors and parents on set at the time:

“How any of this could have happened is absolutely impossible. I don’t know how anybody can believe what she’s saying when her first allegation when were were 17 had been proven 100% false. And by the way I’m not the first person she’s done this to.”

When asked about Eggert’s claim that she and Baio had sex in his garage, he simply responded, “I have no idea what that means. No idea.”

At the end of the interview, Baio pleaded for people to consider his wife and daughter. “So you can’t just keep making up different things,” he continued. “And my 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations. Her job is not to defend me, my job is to defend my daughter. Her job is to be 10 years old. And that’s why this has got to stop.”