Getty Image

A few years ago, Scott Baio took a highly political turn, which he suggested ended his acting career (and he was fine with that). Now, Baio has reentered the public discussion (and he is indeed speaking out) after Saturday tweets from his Charles In Charge co-star, Nicole Eggert, who has accused him of molesting her while she was a minor. She began by asserting, “Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Eggert added several subsequent tweets (that have now been deleted, possibly for legal reasons), in which she referred to herself as a “molested child.” She asserted that Baio sexually abused her between the ages of 14 and 17, and in one reply to a Twitter user, she asked, “What is ur explanation for him fingering me at age 14?” She added, “It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one time deal.”

Charles In Charge aired from 1984 to 1990 with Baio starring at the titular character and Eggert appearing within the series’ final three years. He was 11 years older than Eggert while they were co-stars, and she was verily a minor (having been born in January 1972) during her time on the show. As for whether or not Eggert’s claims are true, Baio’s wife, Renee, sent a reply stating that “Scott’s legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters.”

,@NicoleEggert @ScottBaio Scott's legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show! — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) January 27, 2018

Likewise, Baio tweeted that he was about to do a Facebook Live session “to prove her claims are 100% lies!”