The Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Trump’s Travel Ban Barring People From Six Muslim-Majority Countries

12.04.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the third version of President Trump’s travel ban that bars people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the country can go into effect while the legal challenges it faces continue. The restricted countries are Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Per Bloomberg:

Trump will now be able to bar or restrict entry by people from six mostly Muslim countries, even if they have a relationship with a U.S.-based person or institution. The order effectively supersedes a compromise the justices reached in June, when they let an earlier version of the ban take partial effect but exempted people with a “bona fide” U.S. connection.

According to the New York Times, the court issued a brief about the decision that “urged appeals courts to move swiftly to determine whether the latest ban was lawful.” Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Sonia Sotomayor both dissented.

According to the administration, the newest version of the travel ban will allow the Department of Homeland Security to add or subtract countries from the ban as they change their vetting procedures. Legal challengers to the order are expected to continue to argue that the order violates the constitution by targeting Muslims, and therefore, discriminating on the basis of religion.

(Via Bloomberg & New York Times)

