Fox News

Sean Hannity’s Sunday morning, all-caps meltdown revolved around his anger over a CNN segment about an advertiser boycott for his Fox News show. Hannity has since simmered down (after Fox News defended him within a statement), but he won’t be happy to see the circulation of a letter that rips him to pieces. The subject matter involves Hannity’s repetitive on-air invites to those women who have accused Roy Moore of sexually abusing them as minors. Hannity — of course — has been pursuing the matter off-the-air as well, and one attorney shut him down hard in a rebuttal note.

Paula Cobia, who represents Gloria Deason (the first woman to come forward against Moore), fired off a chilly response to the Fox News personality by way of producer Alyssa Moni. This missive arrives courtesy of journalist Ed Krassen and AL.com reporter Josh Moon:

“Please tell Sean Hannity that I would never submit a survivor of abuse to the inevitable on-camera bullying and persecution by him … “Mr. Hannity has belittled, defamed and engaged in an all-out intimidation campaign against the victims of Mr. Moore. He is totally uninterested in discovering the truth. He gave Mr. Moore a lazy, softball interview which his own panel did not find credible … It is laughable to assume that Mr. Hannity is capable of conducting a fair and balanced interview. He is not known for journalistic integrity. he is merely seeing an opportunity to publicly attack and further defame Mr. Moore’s vulnerable victims. Well that’s not happening. Not on my watch.”

You can read the full letter here, although all of the relevant portions are included above. While it must be noted that standards of “journalistic integrity” don’t apply to Hannity — and he’s the one who keeps reminding people that he’s “not a journalist” — this letter may still result in another Hannity tantrum.

Also, Moore has been threatening the Alabama publisher of AL.com (which has since rejected Moore’s demands to stop covering him) since the sexual misconduct allegations first surfaced, so Moon has duly offered to buy Paula Cobia a beer. She could probably use that a few more.

Paula Cobia, lord have mercy, I owe you a beer or something for this. #alpolitics #ALSEN https://t.co/hAduWJHr6d — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) November 19, 2017

(Via CNN Money, Ed Krassen on Twitter & AL.com)