Like many talk show hosts, Sean Hannity is off for the holidays this week, but he’s still cantankerous as ever on Twitter. Late Tuesday night, Trump’s biggest cable news mouthpiece tweeted that in one week he plans to expose CNN and NBC News for an alleged “epic fail.” He then wrote, “Happy New Year to all irredeemable deplorables. 2018, cling to God Faith Bibles religion.”
It sounds like Hannity is really ready to blow the lid off of this whole thing, whatever the “thing” in question actually is. If he’s sitting on a powder keg that could finally oust CNN and NBC News as the “fake news media” that he and the commander-in-chief routinely insist they are, then why wait until after the holidays? Strike while the iron is hot, as they say.
It’s unclear whether or not Hannity’s latest accusations have anything to do with his all-caps Twitter meltdown last month when he caught wind that CNN was planning to run a segment related to his advertiser boycott. Although it now seems like several news cycles ago — as you’ll recall, Keurig and others pulled advertisements from Hannity’s Fox News program after he publicly backed accused child predator and (now) failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Either way, it’s clear that Hannity has a bone to pick.
(Via Mediaite)
What a dickhead.
its called “dont give away what we can sell”….hype it up for a week and then deliver nothing…worked out so well for Geraldo
Is this like that time Bill O’Reilly promised “shocking evidence” that the sexual harassment claims against him were all false and made up and part of a smear job? And then he just didn’t follow up on it? His claim did get some rubes to sign up for his fee-based podcast service though, which I’m sure was just a coincidence.
#heknew
I hope he’s bringing back Pizzagate. That was a fun one.
Maybe Hillary has a secret meth lab underneath a laundry facility. She makes the meth blue for Dems and is revolutionizing the way people manufacture drugs from here to Albuquerque
You need to respect the baby, ’cause life is precious… and God… and the Bible.
Well, after these long weeks of year end review columns, news stories, etc, those snowflake Republicans are tired of trying to portray the past year as a win to people online and in real life. They need something to feel good about, that they were “right”. That’s Hannities special in a nutshell. “Here’s how we were right ALL ALONG! MAGA! Ignore everyone else and just listen to me! Tune in and boost my ratings and save my job!”. Hannity, Douchebagus Maximus.
You’re wrong about virtues of Christianity
And you’re wrong if you agree with Sean Hannity
If you think that pride is about nationality, you’re wrong
You’re wrong when you imprison people turning tricks
And you’re wrong about trickle down economics
If you think that punk rock doesn’t mix with politics, you’re wrong
You’re wrong for hating queers and eating steers
If you kill for the thrill of the hunt
You’re wrong ’bout wearing fur and not hating Ann Coulter
Cause she’s a cunted cunt
You’re wrong if you celebrate Columbus Day
And You’re wrong if you think there will be a Judgement Day
If you’re a charter member of the NRA, you’re wrong
You’re wrong if you support capital punishment
And you’re wrong if you don’t question your government
If you think her reproductive rights are inconsequent, you’re wrong
You’re wrong fighting Jihad, your blind faith in God
Your religions are all flawed,
You’re wrong about drug use, when its not abuse
I hope you never reproduce
You’re getting high on the downlow
A victim of Cointelpro
You’re wrong and will probably never know