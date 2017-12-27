Sean Hannity Is Threatening To Expose CNN And NBC News For A Supposed ‘Epic Fail’

#Fox News
News & Culture Writer
12.27.17 9 Comments

Getty Image

Like many talk show hosts, Sean Hannity is off for the holidays this week, but he’s still cantankerous as ever on Twitter. Late Tuesday night, Trump’s biggest cable news mouthpiece tweeted that in one week he plans to expose CNN and NBC News for an alleged “epic fail.” He then wrote, “Happy New Year to all irredeemable deplorables. 2018, cling to God Faith Bibles religion.”

It sounds like Hannity is really ready to blow the lid off of this whole thing, whatever the “thing” in question actually is. If he’s sitting on a powder keg that could finally oust CNN and NBC News as the “fake news media” that he and the commander-in-chief routinely insist they are, then why wait until after the holidays? Strike while the iron is hot, as they say.

It’s unclear whether or not Hannity’s latest accusations have anything to do with his all-caps Twitter meltdown last month when he caught wind that CNN was planning to run a segment related to his advertiser boycott. Although it now seems like several news cycles ago — as you’ll recall, Keurig and others pulled advertisements from Hannity’s Fox News program after he publicly backed accused child predator and (now) failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Either way, it’s clear that Hannity has a bone to pick.

(Via Mediaite)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSCNNFOX NEWSNBC NEWSSEAN HANNITY

Best Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 2 hours ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 7 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 1 week ago 49 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP