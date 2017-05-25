Getty Image

The liberal media is out to get Sean Hannity. Or at least that’s the other narrative he’s doubled down on this week, besides a now-retracted story concerning a false conspiracy theory involving the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich. He’s on a pre-planned hiatus till Tuesday, but he’s taken to other platforms, including a string of Twitter rants and a new interview with the Huffington Post, where Hannity says “liberal fascists” at Media Matters are trying to get him fired.

First, let’s start with that hiatus. Fox News stated it has everything to do with Memorial Day weekend and not with the Hannity’s show hemorrhaging advertisers — and that “those who suggest otherwise are going to look foolish.” Sean Hannity said as much on Twitter, too, and anticipated how the media would spin his long weekend as a soft firing.

Uh oh My ANNUAL Memorial Day long weekend starts NOW. Destroy Trump/Conservative media breathless coverage starts! Did Hannity do last show? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 25, 2017

The Huffington Post reports that Media Matters president Angelo Carusone’s take on Hannity’s tweet storm is that it indicates “palpable fear and anxiety” that he’ll be the next Bill O’Reilly, taken down by an exodus of advertisers amidst scandal. Of course, Media Matters did have something to do with sponsors’ flipping on Hannity when they published a list of Hannity’s advertisers, a move that Hannity described to Huffington Post as a “kill shot” campaign supported by TODAY, George Soros, and Hillary Clinton.

To all my friends. TODAY, George Soros, & Hillary Clinton supported Mediamatters is targeting all of my advertisers to try and get me fired — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

He told Huffington Post that he had done or said “nothing” wrong and that his opponents are operating out of political interest:

“There’s nothing that I did, nothing that I said, except they don’t like my position politically. They’ll try to ratchet up the intensity of their rationale. It does not justify an attempt to get me fired. And that’s what this is. This is an attempt to take me out. This is a kill shot.”

Hannity also made clear to the Huffington Post that he’s the only one responsible for his continued insistence that Seth Rich’s murder has something to do with the DNC email hack, Wikileaks, and attempts to “frame” Russia: