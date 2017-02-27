6 Black Politicians You Need To Know About

Even Sean Hannity Thinks ‘Sensitive’ Trump ‘Shouldn’t Tweet Out Every Thought He Has’

#Twitter
chris-zois
News Writer
02.27.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

Fox News host and noted Donald Trump supporter Sean Hannity would go to the ends of the Earth to defend his good friend, President Trump. Yet even he believes that Trump is taking criticism too personally. In a CPAC interview with Hugh Hewitt that was released on Monday, Hannity also admitted that Trump should ease off on tweeting all of his grievances.

One of Trump’s favorite activities is tweeting, which he uses to call out his critics. His frustrated tweets have earned him more judgment, which also includes Hannity. He is one of the more outspoken media personalities to support Trump, and but even he believes there’s room for improvement:

“You know, we can all, he’s not a perfect person. And the difference between Trump and, say, other politicians, which is what I was just describing, they’ll say anything to get elected. He just stuck to what he believed in. And maybe that’s a fault. In other words, maybe he shouldn’t tweet out every thought he has. Maybe he’s a little too sensitive at times, I think.”

Trump often gets riled up in the face adversity, as his unhinged press conferences have shown. Despite his presidential pal’s flaws, Hannity remains a big fan of Trump because he’s stuck to his guns: “This guy has more courage than everybody at this convention combined. He’s fearless.” Well, he’s fearless of everything but criticism, but that’s part of the job.

(Via Hugh Hewitt.com)

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpSEAN HANNITYTwitter

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 5 hours ago
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP