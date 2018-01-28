Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s high-speed Twitter account disappeared for a few hours on Saturday before reappearing, and as detailed below, Hannity had no problem encouraging accusations that the “deep state” was responsible for the internet mystery. Some also wondered whether or not, as was the case with President Trump’s 11-minute vanishing act last November on the social media platform, a rogue employee might be to blame.

To the rouge Twitter employee who just deactivated Sean Hannity’s Twitter account, a grateful nation thanks you for your service. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DJf4TKovct — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 27, 2018

This caused a far-right furor, which is easily summarized by InfoWars host Alex Jones tweet-accusation that the “Deep State” panicked and eliminated Hannity after an “eerie tweet.” (Snopes also notes that deep-state buzzings accelerated during Hannity’s strange hiatus with some wondering if government agents were secretly working to destroy the ardent Trump supporter’s visibility.)

The Deep State is in panic! Hannity disappears from Twitter after eerie tweet.

https://t.co/w3kS77EzzN — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 27, 2018

The cryptic tweet in question, which has now been deleted from Hannity’s account, read “Form Submission 1649.” The tweet was screencapped by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose own account briefly disappeared a month ago (although some suspected he purposely deactivated it himself). Assange appeared to find it suspicious that “[t]he most watched TV host in the U.S.” saw his account “mysteriously disappear.”