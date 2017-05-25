Sean Hannity Will Take A Few Days Off, Coincidentally, After Multiple Advertisers Pull Out Of His Show

05.24.17

Fox News

The false conspiracy surrounding the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich is completely insane, to put it mildly, and it may be taking a toll on Sean Hannity’s career. He’s also going to take some time off while advertisers are starting to flee his program. Coincidence? Let’s talk it out and unpack, etc.

The Fox News’ personality gleefully promoted the theory (while claiming that he was only “investigating” it to help the Rich family, who begged him to stop) because he thought it was a great way to prove that Rich, not Russia, handed over emails to Wikileaks. And it would further follow that this would disprove any notion of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Well, the story was thoroughly debunked by Snopes, and a week later, Fox News finally retracted its online version of the Rich tale.

Hannity then freaked out on Twitter while claiming that he retracted nothing, but he stated on air that he would not be talking further (for awhile, at least) on the Rich conspiracy. Hannity insisted that this was his decision, but the fact that Fox News retracted a story — which Roger Ailes reportedly prided himself on never doing — is a big deal. The next morning, Hannity lost it on Twitter again while claiming that George Soros was funding an effort to have Media Matters (which did publish a sponsor list) lead a campaign for Hannity-advertiser desertion.

That brings us (whew!) up to the present, and Buzzfeed reports that multiple advertisers — including Peloton, Ring Casper, Leesa Sleep, Crowne Plaza Hotels — are yanking their ad buys from Hannity’s program. Cars.com also pulled out and provided this statement:

