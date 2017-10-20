Getty Image

Sean Penn’s memorable meeting with incarcerated Mexican drug lord El Chapo alongside actress Kate del Castillo is about the re-enter discussion thanks to a new Netflix series. The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story premieres Friday on the streaming service and isn’t being delayed by Penn, but that doesn’t mean he and his representatives aren’t upset by the documentary series, calling it “reckless” and “cheap.”

El Chapo speaks: Sean Penn recounts his secret visit with the most wanted man in the world https://t.co/F4x6x8ANBd pic.twitter.com/8wDb2I6Xkt — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 10, 2016

Penn wrote about the meeting with El Chapo for Rolling Stone, setup reportedly with the help of del Castillo under the guise of a possible film production about the drug lord’s life. There was much speculation at the time about how the two celebrities managed to track down the fugitive, but Mexican authorities claimed the meeting helped lead to the capture. This put a “target” on Penn and del Castillo’s back according to comments at the time, but there was also allegations that the meeting was connected to the Justice Department. It’s all contentious and it is why the Netflix series is so contentious according to The New York Times: