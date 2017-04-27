Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Sean Spicer Gets Testy With CNN’s Jim Acosta And Blames Obama For Trump’s Michael Flynn Disaster

#Obama
News Editor
04.27.17 2 Comments

Sean Spicer managed — in a roundabout way — to blame former President Obama for President Trump’s appointment of Michael Flynn as national security advisor. He did so while being grilled by CNN’s Jim Acosta, who brought up the subject after the House Oversight Committee revealed that the Pentagon warned Flynn against taking foreign payments after his 2014 military retirement. Flynn spent the next few years accepting money for Moscow speeches and Turkish lobbying while failing to report this income on his disclosure statements, and then he tried to retroactively register as a foreign agent.

It’s all sketchy stuff, and Acosta marveled at how Spicer was trying to twist the narrative: “General Flynn came in with just the Obama administration vetting? Is that right? That’s the impression you’re giving. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Spicer responded, “Sure it does. The same way that you applied for a credential to the White House briefing room …. Hold on, let me explain the answer to you, Jim. Calm down, the kids are gone.” This remark likely referred to Take Your Kids To Work Day (which Paul Ryan very much enjoyed), but it still lands with the same vibe that Melissa McCarthy captures so well on SNL.

What followed was a convoluted excuse for why the Trump administration didn’t dig into Flynn’s record. Spicer tried to explain that the Obama White House cleared Flynn (he claims this status was re-upped in 2016), so he was treated like anyone else with security clearance. This would especially be the case, Spicer believes, because Flynn served as Director of National Intelligence (before Obama fired him), and the new White House put “trust” in the existing clearance. In other words, thanks, Obama … and all that.

Amazing. Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee, the Senate, and the FBI are still digging into Russia-Trump ties, and Spicer’s continued attempts to erase Flynn from all things Trump all look rather silly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSCNNdonald trumpJim AcostaMichael FlynnObamaRUSSIASean Spicer

First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 7 hours ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 8 hours ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 6 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP