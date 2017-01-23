Spicer: “I believe that we have to be honest with the American people… Our intention is never to lie to you” https://t.co/H3kGF24den — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2017

Sean Spicer held his first scheduled White House press briefing on Monday, which arrived with plenty of baggage from the “Soviet-like” shenanigans he pulled on Saturday while arguing that Trump’s inaugural crowd was the most massive crowd ever, and Obama’s 2009 crowd was made of “grass.” This led Kellyanne Conway to coin the term “alternative facts” to describe his lies, which is still hilarious. Yet on Spicer’s first official day on the job, he told the press (in the above video), “I think some times we can disagree with the facts.” He said this with a reassurance: “Our intention is to never lie to you.”

Spicer also notably broke with tradition during the Q&A phase of the briefing. In doing so, he granted the first question to Daniel Halper of the Rupert Murdoch-owned NY Post — which breaks the usual protocol of going with the Associated Press. This may not seem like a big deal to the viewing audience at home, but Trump’s been striking out at the press on a regular basis, not the least of which was his “you’re fake news” comment a few weeks ago. By choosing a Murdoch outlet, Spicer wasn’t even being subtle about Trump’s unofficial alliance with Fox News, which is also run by Murdoch and becoming friendlier to Trump as time wears forth.

In addition to that telegraphing, Spicer also sent a mixed signal by granting “Skype seats” to four select journalists who live over 50 miles away from Washington D.C. Spicer promised that this was a friendly move designed to grant “more access to journalists around the country,” but of course, folks on Twitter quickly pointed out how vulnerable Skype is to hacking. (And it must be noted that Chuck Todd from Meet the Press made this suggestion not too long ago.) However, some folks believe that the White House briefing room has lost its value in this digital age. There’s something to that, but Trump must be trying to make nice with the press.