Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump is clearly obsessing about size again. On Saturday afternoon, while delivering a speech at the CIA, the president complained about the reporting of the size of the crowds for his inauguration on Friday. Official crowd estimates placed the turnout at around a quarter of a million people. Trump, however, insisted that his own visual estimate put the number far higher.

“We had a massive field of people, you saw that. Packed,” Trump claimed. “Honestly it looked like a million and half people, whatever it was it was.”

And so it was that later on Saturday afternoon, at 5:38pm EST, Trump press secretary Sean Spicer stepped up to the podium in the White House briefing room, angrily admonished the media for five minutes over the reporting of the crowd size for Trump’s inauguration — including floating the obvious/blatant lie that Trump’s inauguration drew the largest crowds of any inauguration in American history — and then stormed out of the room without taking any questions. It was reminiscent of “press conferences” from nations ruled by dictators that the world has caught glimpses of from time to time. Remember Baghdad Bob? It was something like that. Positively Soviet, even, as Joy Reid noted.

“This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration. Period!” Spicer angrily huffed with straight face. “Both in person and around the globe…These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

Spicer went on to “explain” why aerial photographs showing stark contrasts in crowd size between Obama’s inauguration in 2009 and Trump’s inauguration exist. Spicer also went on to brag about the “raucous, overflow crowd of some 400+ CIA employees” that greeted Trump earlier in the day.

“This was the first time in the nation’s history that floor coverings had been used to protect the grass,” Spicer said. “That had the effect of highlighting any area where people were not standing. In years past, the grass eliminated this visual.”

Um, okay. Let’s take another look and see. Do those look like people in the shot on the left from 2009, or grass?