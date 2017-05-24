Trump’s meet and greet with Pope Francis has unleashed the hounds on the internet, mostly because Pope Francis looked unhappy to be there. But, apparently, we must also stop and appreciate for a moment that this isn’t the only misery in the Vatican; Sean Spicer was denied a chance to meet the Pipe.
Spicer’s religion doesn’t come up much, but he’s a devout Catholic. And, according to CNN, Spicer’s only goal this trip was to meet the Pope. And in that, he was denied:
Spicer, for example, is an assistant to the President — the top-ranking title for White House aides — and Catholic, but was informed before the meeting there wasn’t room for him on the roster. Spicer did not respond to a request for comment.
CNN notes that several Trump staffers, most of which technically rank below Spicer, were in attendance at the meeting, and needless to say, many are viewing this as a snub to the embattled press secretary, who has spent months defending Trump’s policies even as reporters call him out for his behavior. He’s also relentlessly mocked by late night comedians (and this bothers Trump immensely).
Such a meeting was, according to a friend interviewed by CNN, “all he wanted.” And, of course, the fact that it was leaked in the first place indicates that yet again, the Trump administration’s factions might be attempting to get one up on one another again, this time by rubbing salt in the wound. You know, exactly what you should use a meeting with the Holy Father for.
(via CNN)
AAAAhahahahahahaha
Absolutely no sympathy. You can’t hitch your wagon to the devil’s taint and expect to rub elbows with His Holiness.
Which begs the question, how often does Spicer go to confession?
“Forgive me father for I have sinned, it has been one day since my last confession. I have willfully lied to 300 million people in order to protect a Cheeto-encrusted sexual predator.”
“Dammit, Sean! Again?”
The pope could one up him with protecting sexual predators
NO POPE FOR YOU
Meet the pipe? Are all of these posts made on phones with autocorrect? Either get an editor or proofread dipshits.
If Sean’s such a devout Catholic he shouldn’t have broken so many Commandments. NO POPE FOR YOU, SEAN!
“I am the Lord thy God, thou shalt not have any strange gods before Me.” This commandment forbids idolatry, the worship of false gods and goddesses, and it excludes polytheism, the belief in many gods, insisting instead on monotheism, the belief in one God. This commandment forbids making golden calves, building temples to Isis, and worshipping statues of Caesar, for example.
“Thou shalt not steal.” The seventh and tenth commandments focus on respecting and honoring the possessions of others. This commandment forbids the act of taking someone else’s property. The Catholic Church believes that this commandment also denounces cheating people of their money or property, depriving workers of their just wage, or not giving employers a full day’s work for a full day’s pay. Embezzlement, fraud, tax evasion, and vandalism are all considered extensions of violations of the Seventh Commandment.
“Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” The Eighth Commandment condemns lying. Because God is regarded as the author of all truth, the Church believes that humans are obligated to honor the truth. The most obvious way to fulfill this commandment is not to lie — intentionally deceive another by speaking a falsehood. So a good Catholic is who you want to buy a used car from.