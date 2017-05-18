Getty Image

While recent reports suggesting Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle would replace Sean Spicer as press secretary are “not real,” several White House officials told Politico Trump will likely lessen his role following his upcoming international trip. This means previous stories claiming a “broad shakeup” with the president’s communications team are true, and that the embattled public face of the White House would no longer be as public. It does not, however, confirm longstanding rumors that Trump was planning on firing Spicer anytime soon.

According to Politico’s sources, Trump may “[scale] back” Spicer’s role in the administration after his upcoming foreign travels, which he reportedly tried to shorten. This doesn’t necessarily mean he would no longer serve as press secretary, but officials did say Spicer wouldn’t stand at the podium for White House Press Briefings nearly as often:

One senior White House official said deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will likely appear at the podium more often going forward, while Spicer will keep a senior role in the administration. Another official said to expect fewer on-camera briefings in general.

What’s more, while the quoted sources did state “the status quo won’t continue” as is, they cautioned that Trump hasn’t really made up his mind yet about the coming shakeup. (Or if there will even be a shakeup.) His travels abroad, which may become laden with the most recent ruckus involving Russia, might not grant the president the extra time to make up his mind. Seeing as how the bush-dwelling Spicer has previously commented on his distaste for appearing on camera so often, he probably won’t mind whatever Trump decides.

(Via Politico)