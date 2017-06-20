Sean Spicer Laughs Off Rumors Of His Career Demise During The First On-Camera Press Briefing In A Week

06.20.17 1 hour ago

On Tuesday, embattled Press Secretary Sean Spicer held his first on-camera briefing since July 8, and naturally, questions arose regarding his continued occupancy of this position. He must have dreaded the very moment, but these inquiries follow reports that not only is Spicer seeking a replacement for himself, but Steve Bannon essentially fat-shamed his colleague when asked about the subject. And of course, rumored replacements have also weighed in, so what response did Spicer have when pressed? Oh, he laughed because everyone is so silly: “I’m right here, haha! You can keep taking your selfies, selfie folks.”

Spicey handled his temperament comparatively well today — certainly better than during his recent bolting sessions that left reporters shouting his name in frustration — and may have had a weekend reboot. He acknowledged that the White House is making some adjustments and seeking new personnel. “We’re always looking for ways to do a better job of articulating the president’s message and his agenda, and we’ll continue to have those discussions internally,” Spicer promised. “When we have an announcement of a personnel nature, we’ll let you know.”

