Sean Spicer Tries To Dance His Way Around Jimmy Kimmel’s Questions About Trump’s Tweets And Inauguration

09.14.17 1 hour ago

Sean Spicer is free of The White House press corps and the task of keeping up with the president’s hectic communications, but that doesn’t mean he’s free of the questions. While he tells Jimmy Kimmel he doesn’t plan on writing a tell-all book about his experiences, the late night host isn’t satisfied and tries to squeeze as much information out of the former press secretary as he possibly can. He isn’t very successful on the surface level, but there are little hints at how Spicer honestly feels about the situation in between his defense for the Trump White House and some of the more memorable moments from his short tenure.

Spicer made it around a year in his position with the Trump administration, becoming involved after the president won the GOP’s nomination and gathered its support for his push towards the presidency. His departure was hinted at for a few weeks before he finally made the decision after the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, something he says wasn’t personal and was based more on his belief that Scaramucci wasn’t ready for the communications job.

